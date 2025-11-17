Fire Station Hosting Holiday Open House

The Salina Fire Department will host a holiday open house and fundraising event for the agency’s honor guard.

According the fire department, the open house event is planned for this Saturday, November 22nd.

All are invited to stop by for for coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks. Check out the new fire apparatus, and meet the crews. Children can make take home crafts.

The agency’s 1928 Ahrens-Fox firetruck will be on display at the open house.

Donations are being accepted to support the Salina Fire Department Honor Guard to help fund new uniforms and equipment.

The Salina Fire Department Holiday Open House and Honor Guard Fundraiser is planned for this Saturday from 2:00–4:00 pm at Fire Station 1 on Elm Street.