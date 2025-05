Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the owner of a 2012 Ford Fusion contacted authorities after discovering her car had been stolen from her driveway.

Police say the vehicle was taken sometime Tuesday between 1am and 7am from a home in the 1400 block of Winona.

The black, Ford has damage on the driver side hood and Kansas license plate: 259 PKK. Loss is listed at $3,500.