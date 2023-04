Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle and thief who took it.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, someone drove away in a 2006 Ford Focus after the owner left the key inside the 4-door wagon.

Police say the theft occurred a couple of weeks ago between April 8th and 9th in the 500 block of Reynolds.

The white, Ford has Kansas plate: KS 858 RAG. There is a CB antenna on the car.

The vehicle is valued at $2,100.