Ford Bronco Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 14, 2022

Salina Police are on the hunt for a Ford Bronco that was taken from a shop early Sunday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 1989 Ford Bronco 2 was being worked on in a shop in the 1500 block of Beverly Drive. The man working on the vehicle said he heard the shop door open around 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the Bronco left the shop with an unknown driver. The newly restored vehicle is dark blue with a silver stripe, and it has Kansas tags reading 888NLN. It is valued at $12,000.

A toolbox, mower battery and saw, valued together at $900, were also taken in the burglary. Forrester said the suspect(s) had also piled more tools to take, but they left them on the ground. It is believed the suspect(s) broke in through a walkthrough door.

