For the Love of Leather

The artistry of leathercraft takes center stage in Salina this week as the International Federation of Leather Guilds 2025 Show comes to Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, this annual event brings together some of the world’s most talented leather artists, craftsmen, and enthusiasts for a multi-day celebration of creativity, education, and community.

Attendees can explore a variety of handmade leather goods, live demonstrations, and vendor displays, as well as hands-on classes led by internationally recognized leather artists. From beginners looking to learn new skills to experienced crafters seeking inspiration, there’s something for everyone.

In addition to the weekend vendor show, the event will feature a full schedule of workshops, competitions, and other special activities throughout the week. Details and class registration are available on the event website at https://www.wheatstateleatherguild.com/ifolg.

The vendor show is free and open to the public, with hours scheduled as follows:

Thursday, October 9: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, October 10: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 11: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This year’s show offers a unique opportunity for the community to experience world-class craftsmanship and to connect with artists from across the country. The IFOLG Show continues Salina’s growing reputation as a regional hub for creativity and the arts.

_ _ _

Photos via Tony’s Pizza Events Center

