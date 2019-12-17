Footprints May Lead to Arrest

Police are investigating a residential burglary in central Salina after someone stole guns and archery equipment – then left a trail in the snow.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 7:45am and 12:30pm Monday, someone entered an attached garage at a home in the 2600 block of Linda Lane.

Once inside the suspect rounded up a Henry .30-30 rifle, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a PSE Vision bow, a pair of PSE recurve bows plus arrows, a Samsung camcorder and a jar of coins.

Police followed footprints left in the snow to a nearby house and have identified a known male suspect.

Total loss is estimated at over $1,600.