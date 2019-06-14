Salina, KS

Football Promotes Michaletti to Associate Head Coach

KWU Athletics ReleaseJune 14, 2019

Kansas Wesleyan Football Coach Myers Hendrickson has announced the promotion of John Michaletti to Associate Head Coach as well as continuing to serve as defensive coordinator and strength and speed coordinator for the Coyotes.

2019 will be the sixth season for Michaletti at KWU, who served under former coach Matt Drinkall for the previous five seasons after following Drinkall to KWU from Saint Ambrose.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity to grow in this profession and honored to work closer with Coach Hendrickson to learn more about things that go into being a Head Coach,” Michaletti said.

“I’m excited to announce John Michaletti as Associate Head Coach in addition to serving as Defensive Coordinator and Strength & Speed Coordinator for our program. Coach Michaletti has done a tremendous job with our defense and developing our student-athletes in the weight room,” Hendrickson said. “He brings great knowledge and energy to our program. I am thankful to have him on my staff and look forward to continue to work with him in developing our student-athletes on and off the field.”

Michaletti was named the 2017 KCAC Assistant Coach of the Year. In 2018, the KWU defense under Michaletti led the KCAC in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, sacks and opponent fourth down conversion percentage in conference play, and ranked second in rushing defense, pass defense efficiency, first downs allowed and opponent third down conversion percentage. Nationally KWU ranked fifth in sacks, No. 15 in scoring defense, No. 18 in total defense, No. 19 in rushing defense, No. 29 in pass defense efficiency and No. 30 in pass defense.

A native of Rock Island, Ill., Michaletti was named honorable mention all-conference as a senior when he finished third on the team with 63 total tackles and two interceptions. Michaletti was selected as the first recipient of the Bob Jurevitz Award at SAU in 2012. He graduated from SAU in 2012 with a degree in physical education.

