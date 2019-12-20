Football lands six on Associated Press NAIA All-America teams

Postseason awards continues to pile up for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, much like yardage, points and victories did during the 2019 season.

Six KWU athletes have been placed on the Associated Press NAIA Football All-America team in the latest round of prestigious honors.

Four were named First Team – quarterback Johnny Feauto (SR/Boulder, Colo.), tight end Trenton Poe-Evans (SR/Needles, Calif.), defensive lineman Shaq Bradford (SR/San Diego, Calif.) and defensive back Takota Anderson (SR/Ellsworth, Kan.). Running back Demarco Prewitt (SR/Menifee, Calif.) and wide receiver Stevie Williams (JR/East Los Angeles, Calif.) were on the Second Team.

Feauto previously was named an AFCA-NAIA First Team All-American with Bradford, Poe-Evans, Prewitt and Williams on the Second Team and offensive lineman Eli Smith (SR/Severy, Kan.) on the Honorable Mention list.

“You see different All-American teams that have a different lists of names, but you consistently Kansas Wesleyan’s name on there, and I think that’s a credit to our players and how well they played and believed in one another,” KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said. “I think the individual success was a product of the whole team playing together and playing as one.”

Hendrickson, who guided the Coyotes to an unbeaten season (10-0) in the Kansas Conference, a berth in the NAIA playoffs and a final 12-1 record in his first season, was thrilled with the selections.

“I don’t think you can split up All-Americans into first and second team,” he said. “At that point you’re an All-American, you’re one of the best in the nation and that’s certainly what all those guys are. They’re all very deserving.”

Wesleyan’s irrepressible offense averaged 48.2 points, 520.2 yards and ranked second in the NAIA in both categories. The Coyotes scored at least 42 in nine game, including 90 against Saint Mary.

Feauto led the nation in total offense (4,089 yards), pass efficiency and was second in passing yards per game (314.5). He had 49 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and was chosen the Kansas Conference Player of the Year. Feauto owns the KWU career record for passing touchdowns and yards, and ranks second in passing yards and total yards in the KCAC.

“Johnny Feauto is the guy that made us go this year,” Hendrickson said. “One of the most productive seasons you’ll see out of a quarterback and efficient at the same time.

Poe-Evans had 51 catches for 787 yards and 15 touchdowns this fall. He holds the school record for touchdown receptions (48) and is second with 169 catches for 2,758 yards.

“Poe-Evans at tight end is extremely deserving,” Hendrickson said. “We asked him to do so many different things in our offense – block, he takes a ton of pride in doing that, and route running. He’s incredible with the football in his hands, you just to find ways to get him the football.”

Prewitt was the KCAC’s leading rusher with 1,487 yards and had 25 touchdowns. He was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and is KWU’s career rushing leader with 4,072 yards and 84 touchdowns, 77 rushing.

“Demarco is one of the best people I’ve been around in my life and is an outstanding person,” Hendrickson said. “I wake up excited to see him each day, he’s just an awesome person to work with.”

Williams caught 57 passes for 1,455 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2019. He led the NAIA with 121.3 yards receiving per game.

“Stevie Williams is one of the best receivers in the nation,” Hendrickson said. “He was one of Feauto’s favorite targets this year and is very deserving of the award. We’re looking forward to him building off of that.”

Bradford led the NAIA in sacks with 22 after posting a nation’s best 23 in 2018. He also led the NAIA in tackles for loss (28) for a minus-168 yards this season and was the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Having Shaq on the first team is outstanding, that’s right where he belongs,” Hendrickson said. “He’s the best defensive end in the country.”

Anderson, the Coyotes’ free safety, shared the lead for interceptions in the NAIA with eight.

“To have Takota Anderson on the first team, he’s so deserving and I’m so excited for him that he’s getting this recognition,” Hendrickson said. “He’s the best safety in the country. He led the nation in interceptions and it’s an outstanding award for.”

Feauto, Poe-Evans, Bradford, Anderson and Prewitt are seniors, while Williams is a junior.