Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 32 °

Football has six Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

KWU Athletics ReleaseDecember 13, 2022

Six Kansas Wesleyan Football student-athletes have been named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Football Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

 

Coyotes earning the honor include Clay Gagnon (SO/Wichita, Kan.), Easton Atwood (FR/Concordia, Kan.), Isaac Stanton (FR/Salina, Kan.), Kaleb Hagans (SR/Hays, Kan.), Nolan Harris (SR/Lexington, Mo.) and Reese Nebel (SR/Hesston, Kan.).

 

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

 

Over 900 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes in football in 2022. Eastern Oregon led the NAIA with 30 student-athletes named to the award. Carroll (Mont.) had 28 and Morningside (Iowa) had 27.

 

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Football has six Daktronics NAIA Sc...

Six Kansas Wesleyan Football student-athletes have been named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Football Schol...

December 13, 2022 Comments

Updated KBCA Rankings: 12/13/2022

Sports News

December 13, 2022

Great Plains Getting New Leader

Top News

December 13, 2022

Women’s Volleyball has 10 Dak...

Sports News

December 13, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Focus on the Homeless
December 13, 2022Comments
McDamage to McDonalds
December 13, 2022Comments
Victoria Heights Broken W...
December 13, 2022Comments
KDOT Official to Retire
December 13, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra