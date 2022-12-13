Football has six Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Six Kansas Wesleyan Football student-athletes have been named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Football Scholar-Athletes as announced by the NAIA National Office.

Coyotes earning the honor include Clay Gagnon (SO/Wichita, Kan.), Easton Atwood (FR/Concordia, Kan.), Isaac Stanton (FR/Salina, Kan.), Kaleb Hagans (SR/Hays, Kan.), Nolan Harris (SR/Lexington, Mo.) and Reese Nebel (SR/Hesston, Kan.).

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution, and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

Over 900 student-athletes were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes in football in 2022. Eastern Oregon led the NAIA with 30 student-athletes named to the award. Carroll (Mont.) had 28 and Morningside (Iowa) had 27.

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.