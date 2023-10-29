Football grounds Bluejays in 31-0 victory

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan’s defense again rose to the occasion as the Coyotes blanked the Tabor College Bluejays 31-0 on Saturday at Wiens Stadium.



Wesleyan’s stout defense held Tabor to 148 yards of total offense in the game, while the Coyote offense broke free for 412 yards of offense, which included 245 through the air and 167 on the ground.



The Coyotes employed the quarterback by committee method of offense as Byron McNair got the start, but Daeden Taylor and Richard Lara both also saw significant time at signal caller.



Wesleyan scored on its second drive of the game as McNair hit Rhadarious Lomax-Spivey on a 78-yard touchdown pass with 9:30 left in the first quarter. Lomax-Spivey caught the ball and spun free of several tackles before breaking loose for the score.



Wesleyan led 7-0 after a quarter.



The Coyote defense did not allow Tabor to get beyond the KWU-31 yard line in the game.



The Coyotes extended their lead to 14-0 with 11:38 left in the second when McNair found Jacob Backus open in the end zone for the score.



Talon Cope added a 36-yard field goal right before the half as KWU took a 17-0 lead into intermission.



Josh King-Bradley recovered a Tabor fumble by William Green in the end zone resulting in a score for the Coyotes with 6:17 to go in the third quarter.



Wesleyan capped the scoring with a 10 play drive that covered 67 yards capped by Taylor’s 1-yard run with 9:21 left in the game.



McNair had 184 yards passing and two touchdowns. Taylor had 82 yards rushing for the Coyotes while Tyler Boston had 100 yards rushing.



Wesleyan faces Bissell Division co-leader Ottawa next Saturday in Ottawa in a 1 p.m. kickoff. Ottawa beat Avila 42-14 on Saturday in Kansas City.