Foot Chase Through Walmart Store

A man was arrested following a foot chase which went through the Walmart in McPherson Sunday morning.

According to to the McPherson Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 8:00a.m. McPherson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch, and an individual walking away from the area of K-61 Highway and 14th Avenue. The vehicle was discovered to have been stolen from Hutchinson. The individual was not located at that time.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the McPherson Police Department received a report of a vehicle burglary which just occurred in the 2100 block of East Kansas Avenue. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect, which matched the description of the earlier individual.

McPherson Police Officers and McPherson County Sheriff Deputies canvassed the area and received numerous reports of the suspect going in and out of stores.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Officers were notified that the suspect was inside Walmart. Officer confronted him in the store, and he fled through the store and out an emergency exit. Officers pursued him on foot, and the suspect was apprehended in the 2200 block of East Kansas Ave.

Seth Gilliam, of Hutchinson, was arrested for outstanding warrants. Additional charges will be filed with the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.