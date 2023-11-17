Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

A Salina man wanted on a Saline County felony warrant was taken into custody on Thursday night.

According to Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, around 11:40pm a patrol cop saw 19-year-old Michael Dyson walking in the 1200 block of North 7th Street and recognized him as someone that was wanted on a county warrant and pulled up beside him.

Police say Dyson ran away and resisted arrest when officers caught up with him. Before police placed him in a body wrap, they reportedly found him in possession of a piece of aluminum foil with fentanyl residue on it.

He’s now facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.