Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

KSAL StaffApril 3, 2023

A man from Minneapolis, Kansas is facing possible charges in Salina for drugs and trespassing after he ran from authorities.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old David Boeschling was taken into custody on Sunday evening around 6:15pm.

Alarms sounded and officers were sent to a storage facility in the 1000 block of W. North Street to the report of a man inside the building.

Police say he ran out of the building and tried to hide in a tree line before he was captured.

Boeschling could now face possible charges for trespassing and possession of illegal drugs after cops found personal use meth in his backpack.

