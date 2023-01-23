Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

A Salina man with a warrant is facing possible charges of felony interference after he allegedly ran from police on Sunday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer looking for a man wanted for a probation violation walked onto a worksite in the 200 block S. 9th Street.

A phone beep led the officer to look behind a piece of plywood leaning against a tree where 39-year-old Kyle Nelson was hiding. Nelson was caught after a short-lived foot chase and arrested on charges that could include felony interference.