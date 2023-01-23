Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 18 °

Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2023

A Salina man with a warrant is facing possible charges of felony interference after he allegedly ran from police on Sunday.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer looking for a man wanted for a probation violation walked onto a worksite in the 200 block S. 9th Street.

A phone beep led the officer to look behind a piece of plywood leaning against a tree where 39-year-old Kyle Nelson was hiding. Nelson was caught after a short-lived foot chase and arrested on charges that could include felony interference.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

A Salina man with a warrant is facing possible charges of felony interference after he allegedly ran...

January 23, 2023 Comments

Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfire

Kansas News

January 23, 2023

Lesser Prairie Chicken Implications

Farming News

January 23, 2023

Prices Jump At Post Office

Kansas News

January 23, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foot Chase Ends with Arre...
January 23, 2023Comments
Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfi...
January 23, 2023Comments
Prices Jump At Post Offic...
January 23, 2023Comments
New Exhibit Open at Eisen...
January 23, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra