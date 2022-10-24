Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 46 °

Foot Chase, Arrest

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2022

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Camron Glover was taken into custody after a foot chase ended in a yard in the 500 block of Montrose Friday night around 10:50pm.

Police say Glover was talking with a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy after being pulled over in his car in the 900 block of W. Prescott. An SPD cruiser approached and Glover ran.

A short time later Glover was captured in a yard after breaking 6 pickets on a residential fence as he hopped in and out of the yard.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include interference with law enforcement and damage to property.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Foot Chase, Arrest

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase. Police Captain Paul Forres...

October 24, 2022 Comments

Big 12 Selects Jenn Hunter as Chief...

Sports News

October 24, 2022

NCAA Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 24, 2022

NCKL Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foot Chase, Arrest
October 24, 2022Comments
Shot Fired on Wildcat Cir...
October 24, 2022Comments
Trick-or-Treat So Kids Ca...
October 23, 2022Comments
Abilene Businesses Prepar...
October 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra