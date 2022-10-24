Foot Chase, Arrest

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Camron Glover was taken into custody after a foot chase ended in a yard in the 500 block of Montrose Friday night around 10:50pm.

Police say Glover was talking with a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy after being pulled over in his car in the 900 block of W. Prescott. An SPD cruiser approached and Glover ran.

A short time later Glover was captured in a yard after breaking 6 pickets on a residential fence as he hopped in and out of the yard.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include interference with law enforcement and damage to property.