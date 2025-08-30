Food Truck Fundraiser

Family and friends are rallying around a Salina couple whose food truck business was destroyed by a fire.

On August 27th, a fire destroyed the popular 805 Tacos food truck. The food truck is owned by Juan and Zulma De Leon, and was their main source of income.

805 Tacos has been more than a food truck, it’s been a gathering place where neighbors lined up for authentic tacos and warm hospitality. Now, Salina is rallying to bring it back.

Donations will go directly toward replacing the truck, restocking supplies, and helping the De Leon family.