Food Survey Deadline Extended

The deadline for a community wide food assessment has been extended.

According to the Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT), they have extended the deadline for the community-wide Food Assessment Survey to May 30th, giving more residents the opportunity to share their experiences with food access, availability, and affordability.

Originally launched on April 3, the survey is open to anyone who lives, works, or spends time in Saline County. The responses will help shape future programs, resources, and policy recommendations to strengthen the local food system.

“We’re excited by the responses we’ve received so far, and we want to hear from even more voices across the county,” said Michelle Coats, Chair of FACT. “Whether food access is easy or difficult for you, we want to understand your experience. This feedback will help us identify where support is needed and how we can better serve our communities.”

The anonymous survey takes only 10 minutes to complete and is available online at on eatwellsalinecounty.com. Paper copies will also be available.

How to Participate:

Online: Visit www.eatwellsalinecounty.com or scan the QR code posted at local businesses and community spaces.

In-Person: Paper surveys are available at the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, OCCK Transportation, and Prairieland Market.

At Events: FACT members will also be present at community events to help people complete the survey and answer questions.

Survey results will directly inform local action planning and funding for efforts aimed at reducing food insecurity, increasing access to healthy and culturally relevant food, and support local food initiatives across Saline County.

This project is made possible through the generous support of the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Kansas Health Foundation.

The Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT) is a coalition of local organizations, businesses, and community members dedicated to improving food access and security in Saline County. FACT works collaboratively to identify food system challenges, support local food initiatives, and develop strategies that ensure all residents have access to healthy, affordable food. Through partnerships, advocacy, and community-driven solutions, FACT aims to strengthen the local food network, reduce food insecurity, and promote sustainable food practices across the county. For more information, visit www.eatwellsalinecounty.com or email the Saline County Food Action Community Team at [email protected]

The Salina Regional Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being in Salina and the surrounding region. Through grant funding, community partnerships, and strategic initiatives, the foundation supports programs that enhance healthcare access, promote wellness, and address social determinants of health, including food security. By investing in projects like the Saline County Food Assessment, the foundation is committed to building a healthier community where all residents have the resources they need to thrive. For more information about the Salina Regional Health Foundation, visit www.srhealthfoundation.com .

The Kansas Health Foundation is a philanthropy dedicated to improving the health of all Kansans. For more information about the Kansas Health Foundation, visit www.kansashealth.org.