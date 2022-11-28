Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 28 °

Food Producer Applications Open

KSAL StaffNovember 28, 2022

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers to participate in the Kansas Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. The Kansas LFPA Program will strengthen the state’s local food system by providing expanded wholesale market access to Kansas’ food producers and increasing access to locally sourced food in rural and urban counties impacted by food insecurity.

The agency was awarded a $2,500,000 cooperative agreement under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. Funds will be used to purchase and distribute Kansas grown and processed foods to underserved communities and families across Kansas through the state’s existing distribution network of food banks.

According to the KDA, Kansas producers are encouraged to apply to participate in the Kansas LFPA Program in order to sell their products to the food banks serving the state. Products eligible for sale under the program include produce, dairy, meat, eggs, honey, and processed foods. Products must be grown or processed local to Kansas to be eligible for sale under the program.

Applications are due to KDA no later than 5:00 p.m. CST on February 15, 2023. For more information, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/LFPA or contact KDA grants coordinator Brittney Grother at [email protected] or 785-564-6797.

The vision of the Kansas Department of Agriculture is to provide an ideal environment for long-term, sustainable agricultural prosperity and statewide economic growth. Helping expand market access and making local food available to underserved communities helps to achieve this vision.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Farming News

Food Producer Applications Open

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications from producers to participate in ...

November 28, 2022 Comments

Online Shoppers Ready For Cyber Mon...

Top News

November 28, 2022

Kansas Volleyball Earns 11th NCAA T...

Sports News

November 27, 2022

K-State’s Fritz Will Not Return i...

Sports News

November 27, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Planning 42nd Mayo...
November 27, 2022Comments
Candy Canes and Airplanes...
November 27, 2022Comments
Cowtown Christmas Light S...
November 27, 2022Comments
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on ...
November 27, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra