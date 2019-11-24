Food For the Holidays

A Salina church on Saturday opened up its hearts in a big way, providing thousands of dollars of groceries to hundreds of families. Ark Church gave away a week’s worth of groceries to the families as part of a Thanksgiving outreach effort.

The giveaway event was held at Dean Evans Stadium. Cars started lining up well over an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

The church tells KSAL News they were able to give groceries to 400 cars, each receiving 10 bags of groceries. They say the effort would not be possible without the help of a small army of volunteers. There were 200 volunteers came out to serve.

Ark Church is a non-denominational church in Salina which started in 2018. It is part of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), and led by Pastor John and Lindsay Huseman.

Sunday service is at 10am, at Salina Central High School.