Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 32 °

BREAKING NEWS

Food For the Holidays

Todd PittengerNovember 24, 2019

A Salina church on Saturday opened up its hearts in a big way, providing thousands of dollars of groceries to hundreds of families. Ark Church gave away a week’s worth of groceries to the families as part of a Thanksgiving outreach effort.

The giveaway event was held at Dean Evans Stadium. Cars started lining up well over an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

The church tells KSAL News they were able to give groceries to 400 cars, each receiving 10 bags of groceries. They say the effort would not be possible without the help of a small army of volunteers.  There were 200 volunteers came out to serve.

Ark Church is a non-denominational church in Salina which started in 2018. It is part of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), and led by Pastor John and Lindsay Huseman.
Sunday service is at 10am, at Salina Central High School.

(photos courtesy Ark Church)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Former Salina Educator Named Teache...

A former Salina educator has been named the Kansas Teacher of the year. According to the Kansas S...

November 24, 2019 Comments

Food For the Holidays

Top News

November 24, 2019

AAA: More Than 55 Million to Travel...

Kansas News

November 24, 2019

No. 3 KWU Blasts Baker 42-7 in FCS ...

Sports News

November 23, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Former Salina Educator Na...
November 24, 2019Comments
AAA: More Than 55 Million...
November 24, 2019Comments
Select Fishing, Hunting, ...
November 23, 2019Comments
Fossil Found Near Tipton ...
November 23, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH