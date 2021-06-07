Salina, KS

Food Bank Kicks Off 50th Anniversary

Todd PittengerJune 6, 2021

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank celebrates 50 years of service to the community starting July 1st.

According to the Smoky Hill Museum, to kick off a year-long celebration, the Food Bank has partnered with the museum to showcase its history and accomplishments over the years.

Food Bank Executive Director Karen Couch stated, “We are so delighted to have this opportunity to share the story of our agency and give the community the chance to celebrate this milestone with us.  It’s an exciting time at the Food Bank. We are grateful to the Museum staff and our friends at Fili Creative for collaborating with us to bring this display to fruition.”

 Since 1971, the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank has strived to meet the needs of those in Saline County with dignity and respect, primarily offering food and financial assistance.  The display reflects the Food Bank’s anniversary theme: Filling Pantries….Filling Lives, and will be open to visitors now through the end of July.

 For more information about Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, visit www.salinafood.org.  The Smoky Hill Museum is located at 211 W Iron Avenue and is open Tuesdays-Fridays 11-5 and Saturdays 10-5. Contact the Museum at 785-309-5776 for information about the exhibit.

