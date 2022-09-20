Food Bank Fill Up

The clock is ticking on an effort for a Salina based company to help fill pantry shelves in Kansas.

The 24/7 Travel Stores are using the month of September to raise money to help local food banks in nine Kansas communities.

Karen Couch Executive Director Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank tells KSAL News that Salinans can pitch in with non-perishable food items this Friday.

The 5th anniversary event is an effort to raise $100,000 in-conjunction with National Hunger Action Month through September 30.

24/7 Travel Stores has ten locations across nine cities, spanning the state of Kansas: Goodland, Colby, WaKeeney, Hays, Russell, Salina, McPherson, Abilene and Maple Hill.