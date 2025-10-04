Food Bank Fill-Up Fulfilled

Efforts by a travel store chain which is based in Salina will help fill-up local community foodbanks across Kansas.

According to officials from the 24/7 Travel Store company, Kansas communities once again came together in a big way during the 8th Annual Food Bank Fill-Up, raising a record-breaking $66,011.95 to support local food banks across the state.

The month-long campaign, held every September in recognition of Hunger Awareness Month, invited customers to donate at the register. 24/7 Travel Store matched contributions up to $3,000 per store, helping stretch the impact of every gift.

Hunger Action Day, held September 20, was the single largest fundraising day of the campaign, generating $3,670.59 statewide. Local food bank representatives visited stores to accept non-perishable donations and share more about the services they provide.

Donations stayed local, with each store’s fundraising total benefiting the food bank serving its community. For the first time in campaign history, seven stores reached the maximum match goal. In Maple Hill, donations topped $8,000, while in Colby, customers and team members together raised more than $5,000.

Individual team members also played a role in driving momentum. In Colby, Crystal Patton raised nearly $3,000, the highest individual total in the state.

“Every year, this campaign equips our food banks with the resources they need heading into the holiday season, when demand is at its highest,” said Jackie Hynes, Director of Marketing at 24/7 Travel Store. “With rising food costs and more families in need, these dollars will help offset critical expenses and ensure local food banks can keep up.”

Since its launch in 2018, the Food Bank Fill-Up has provided more than $428,500 to Kansas food banks. The campaign has become a fall tradition, giving communities a chance to unite around a shared goal: making sure no family goes hungry.