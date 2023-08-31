Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Underway

A convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas is working to help fill-up local community foodbanks.

According to 24 /7 Stores, during the month of September, National Hunger Action Month, all ten of their locations across the state will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations up to the first $5,000 donated at each store.

Now in its 6th year, the program has returned with a goal to raise another $60,000 ($6,000 per store) in the fight against hunger.

To date, this annual event has raised $262,502 to support local food banks (2018-2022)

“We are anticipating another successful year with this program. Last year was the program’s 5th anniversary and we were blown away by the support we received. We raised over $71,000 for the nine Kansas communities we serve. It was our most successful campaign to date. Since the program began in 2018, we’ve raised over a quarter million dollars in support of our local food banks. Our day-to-day business offers services to fuel vehicles— hosting the Food Bank Fill-Up allows us to support organizations— your local food bank, that offers services that fuel the human body. We are driving out hunger— together,” said Jackie Hynes, Director of Marketing.

As part of the effort, on September 23rd, National Hunger Action Day, for one day only 24/7 Travel Store locations will have food bank representatives onsite during select times accepting food items and monetary donations.

“We encourage community members to plan their giving on this day, if possible. To take the opportunity to come inside and visit with their local food bank representative. Perhaps learn other ways they can be supportive or calm any doubts about the Food Bank Fill-Up funds donated staying local. We hosted this event last year and it was our biggest fundraising day, bringing in $3,674 collectively.” said Hynes.

Participating food banks include:

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank (Abilene)

Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill)

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland)

Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby)

McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson)

Russell County Food Pantry (Russell)

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank (Salina)

Trego County Food Pantry (WaKeeney)

To learn what time your local food bank representative will be available instore, follow the 24/7 Travel Store Facebook page.

“We will be posting those details soon.” said Hynes.

To support the effort, stop at any 24/7 Travel Store, September 1 – 30, and make a monetary donation.

