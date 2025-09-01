Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Begins

A Salina based convenience store chain is on a mission to help stock the shelves of local food banks. 24/7 Travel Store is kicking off its 8th annual Food Bank Fill-Up campaign, “Driving Out Hunger. Together.”

According to the organization, across Kansas customers can donate at the register all month long. 24/7 Travel Store will match donations up to $3,000 per location, doubling the impact for local food banks in each community.

“This campaign equips our food banks just in time for the upcoming holiday season, when demand is at its highest,” said Jackie Hynes, Marketing Director of 24/7 Travel Store. “With rising food costs and the number of families in need continuing to climb, these donations help offset critical expenses and ensure our food banks can keep up. We’re thrilled to host this effort each year and to see how powerfully our communities rally together.”

Since 2018, the Food Bank Fill-Up has provided more than $362,538 to local food banks, combining customer donations with a 24/7 Travel Store company match of up to $3,000 per store. In 2024 alone, the campaign raised $48,188.61 to fight hunger across Kansas.

Throughout September, customers can make monetary donations at the register, with every dollar matched by 24/7 Travel Store. On Hunger Action Day, Saturday, September 20th, local food bank representatives will be in stores to accept food donations in person, share their mission, and connect with the community.

Every dollar stays local, directly supporting families right here at home. Donations are delivered to local food banks the following month, October, to help meet critical needs.

To support this cause, stop at any 24/7 Travel Store, September 1 – 30, and make a monetary donation. If you’d like to learn more about this event, check out the 24/7 Travel Store Facebook Page.