Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Planned

A convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas is working to help fill-up local community foodbanks.

According to 24 / 7 Stores, during the month of September, National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across the state will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations for the first $50,000 donated. The ultimate goal is to collect $100,000.

Participating food banks include:

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank (Abilene)

Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill)

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland)

Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby)

McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson)

Russell County Food Pantry (Russell)

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank (Salina)

Trego County Food Pantry (WaKeeney)

Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.

This is the 5th Anniversary of the Food Bank Fill-Up event. To date, this annual event has raised $191,233 to support local food banks.