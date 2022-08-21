Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Planned

A convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas is working to help fill-up local community foodbanks.
According to 24 / 7 Stores, during the month of September, National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across the state will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations for the first $50,000 donated. The ultimate goal is to collect $100,000.
Participating food banks include:
- Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank (Abilene)
- Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill)
- Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland)
- Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby)
- McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson)
- Russell County Food Pantry (Russell)
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank (Salina)
- Trego County Food Pantry (WaKeeney)
Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.
This is the 5th Anniversary of the Food Bank Fill-Up event. To date, this annual event has raised $191,233 to support local food banks.