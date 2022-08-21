Salina, KS

Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Planned

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2022

A convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas is working to help fill-up local community foodbanks.

According to 24 / 7 Stores, during the month of September, National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across the state will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations for the first $50,000 donated. The ultimate goal is to collect $100,000.

Participating food banks include:

  • Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank (Abilene)
  • Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill)
  • Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland)
  • Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby)
  • McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson)
  • Russell County Food Pantry (Russell)
  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank (Salina)
  • Trego County Food Pantry (WaKeeney)

Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries, or other needs.

This is the 5th Anniversary of the Food Bank Fill-Up event. To date, this annual event has raised $191,233 to support local food banks.

 

 

Food Bank Fill-Up Effort Planned

