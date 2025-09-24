Foley Mansion Open House Planned

An open house is planned at one of Salina’s most iconic landmark homes. The Prescott-Foley Mansion, also known locally as the Foley Mansion, is officially on the market for sale, and the event is planned for serious buyers.

Emanuel Manwaring, listing agent with Keller Williams Signature Partners, says due to an overwhelming response, the highly anticipated open house for the historic Foley Mansion will be held on Sunday, October 5, from 1:00–4:00 PM. To ensure a smooth and personalized experience, attendance will be limited to 25 ticketed guests, each of whom may bring one additional guest. Tickets are free but are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through Eventbrite.

Register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/foley-house-open-house-tickets-1716678986059?aff=oddtdtcreator

Entry Requirements:

Guests must be prequalified to attend.

Proof of funds or a prequalification letter from a lender is required at check-in (unless submitted in advance by email).

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for check-in.

Built in 1884 for Judge John H. Prescott, this 4,525-square-foot Victorian-Italianate villa is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and remains one of the city’s most recognizable and historically significant residences. The mansion was the second residence in Salina to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The six-bedroom, three-bath estate sits on just over one acre at 211 W. Prescott Avenue, a short walk from downtown Salina and Salina Regional Health Center. The property features a grand carved staircase, multiple fireplaces, expansive windows, pocket doors, a library once used as a judge’s office, and a signature two-story tower that rises above the neighborhood skyline.

“This event is a rare opportunity to step inside one of Salina’s most iconic properties,” said Manwaring. “We want every attendee to experience the elegance of Foley Mansion in a professional and exclusive setting.”