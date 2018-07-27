Salina, KS

Foley Equipment Opens New Facility in Salina

KSAL StaffJuly 27, 2018

A Salina business that specializes in heavy equipment is growing. Foley Equipment on Friday hosted customers, employees, government officials and local supporters and friends at a grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Salina facility.

Foley Equipment has been in the Salina community since 1956. According to the company, construction started on the new  location off I-70 on Ohio street last July.

“We very much appreciate all the efforts of the city of Salina administration in working with us to make today a reality,” said Chief Executive Officer Ann Konecny. “Our new facility here represents our long-term commitment to being our customers’ and employees’ First Choice.”

Officially opened for business on July 2, the company’s 33,000 square foot site more than doubles the square footage of Foley Equipment’s previous location. The new climate-controlled facility offers an expanded parts warehouse and space to service 14 vehicles at one time.

The entire facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology to provide an enhanced customer experience.

 

