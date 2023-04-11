Fogal named KCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Miranda Fogal (JR/Monticello, Ill.) has been named as the KCAC Softball Player of the Week for her efforts in four games for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week Program is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Fogal helped the Coyotes go 4-0 last week, picking up wins over Tabor and York, both on the road.

She picked up three wins and a save.

She tossed a complete game three-hitter in an 11-0 win over Tabor, striking out 12 in the game. In the second game against the Bluejays, she came in in the seventh inning and struck out the side to get the save and preserve KWU’s 8-7 win.

Against York, Fogal came in twice in relief, shutting down the Panther offense as KWU got the wins in both games with late rallies.

In the first game against York, she pitched the final four innings, holding York to two hits and striking out six as KWU pulled away late in the game to win. In the second game against the Panthers, she was a key player for the Coyotes in the 4-3 extra-inning win over York. Fogal came in with KWU trailing, and the offense pulled even in the game and took the lead in the 8th. She again came up huge down the stretch, striking out 10.

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday, hosting McPherson at 3 p.m. at Bill Burke Park in Salina.