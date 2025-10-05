Focusing on Fire Prevention

Ahead of Fire Prevention Week the Salina Fire Department recognized Romar Hidalgo, a third grader at Stewart Elementary School, for winning the 2025 Fire Safety Poster Contest.

According to USD 305, the poster inspired by this year’s theme “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”, reminds us how everyday devices can pose fire risks if batteries aren’t used or charged safely. Romar’s artwork helps spread this important message in a creative way.

Since 2022, the Salina Fire Department has partnered with SPS to recognize elementary students whose posters help educate the community about fire safety through their artwork.

As part of a nationwide effort to reduce home fires, the Salina Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign which runs from October 5th-11th. It emphasizes the importance of using, charging, and disposing of lithium-ion batteries safely.

According to the Fire Department, while lithium-ion batteries power many everyday items including phones, tablets, e-bikes, and laptops, they can overheat and cause a fire or explode if damaged or not used correctly. Fire officials across the country have reported an increasing number of fires related to these batteries.

“Lithium-ion batteries have become a routine part of our lives, which is why it is so important that residents understand the fire risks and how to minimize them,” said Matt Rittel, Salina Fire Department Prevention Officer. “By following the NFPA’s safety tips, we can all take charge of our own fire safety and prevent a potential tragedy.”

The “Charge into Fire Safety” campaign focuses on three key actions for residents: