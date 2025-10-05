Focusing on Fire Prevention

Ahead of Fire Prevention Week the Salina Fire Department recognized Romar Hidalgo, a third grader at Stewart Elementary School, for winning the 2025 Fire Safety Poster Contest.
According to USD 305, the poster inspired by this year’s theme “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”, reminds us how everyday devices can pose fire risks if batteries aren’t used or charged safely. Romar’s artwork helps spread this important message in a creative way.
Since 2022, the Salina Fire Department has partnered with SPS to recognize elementary students whose posters help educate the community about fire safety through their artwork.
As part of a nationwide effort to reduce home fires, the Salina Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign which runs from October 5th-11th. It emphasizes the importance of using, charging, and disposing of lithium-ion batteries safely.
According to the Fire Department, while lithium-ion batteries power many everyday items including phones, tablets, e-bikes, and laptops, they can overheat and cause a fire or explode if damaged or not used correctly. Fire officials across the country have reported an increasing number of fires related to these batteries.
“Lithium-ion batteries have become a routine part of our lives, which is why it is so important that residents understand the fire risks and how to minimize them,” said Matt Rittel, Salina Fire Department Prevention Officer. “By following the NFPA’s safety tips, we can all take charge of our own fire safety and prevent a potential tragedy.”
The “Charge into Fire Safety” campaign focuses on three key actions for residents:
Buy Safely
- Purchase and use only devices and chargers that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, such as UL or ETL.
- When replacing a battery, get an exact replacement recommended by the manufacturer.
- Avoid knock-off or counterfeit charging products, which may not meet safety standards.
Charge Safely
- Always use the charging cable that came with the product.
- Never leave devices charging unattended, especially overnight or while you are away.
- Charge devices on a hard, non-combustible surface, and never under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch.
- Unplug devices once they are fully charged.
- Keep batteries and chargers at room temperature and away from heat and direct sunlight.
Recycle Safely
- Stop using a battery immediately if you notice signs of failure, such as excessive heat, swelling, leaking, or a strange odor.
- Do not throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins, as they can cause fires at waste facilities.
- Recycle batteries responsibly at a designated battery recycling location. Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a nearby drop-off spot.
The Salina Fire Department encourages all residents to check their smoke alarms and practice their home escape plans during Fire Prevention Week. In addition, the Salina Fire Department Prevention Division will be conducting grade school visits to Saline County 4th grade classrooms, with the fire safety trailer, to practice escaping in the event of a fire during Fire Prevention Week.
Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been the longest-running public health observance in the U.S., commemorated annually during the week of October 9th to remember the Great Chicago Fire.
_ _ _
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and lithium-ion battery safety, visit the NFPA website at www.fpw.org.