Focusing on Feeding Salina’s Hungry

Supporters of the annual Project Salina effort gathered for a kickoff luncheon on Wednesday. The Salina Rescue Mission and Project Salina provided the meal, while participating businesses and organizations learned more about the mission and the impact it has on families in need.

Participating businesses and organizations received posters, brochures, and other materials for their food drive. They heard from board members and participating agencies. They included:

Karen Couch – Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Lt Luke Hursh – Salina Salvation Army

Chad Young – Salina Rescue Mission

Patrick Parker – Ashby House

Ian Green – Salina Grace

Combined, the five agencies served over 90,500 meals in 2025 and distributed over a million pantry items and pounds of food.

Project Salina President Mike Paul said the goal of project Salina is to feed the hungry “not just in the summer, but all year”.

Project Salina is an annual drive to collect food for the hungry. It unites multiple businesses, churches, and other organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year. The effort provides about 40% of the annual food needs to a growing population in out community struggling with hunger. Over 30 percent of those are children.

Project Salina began in 1990 as an effort to help agencies that provide food when their need is the greatest, in the summer months. The agencies typically see a lot of donations during the holidays, but by the summer months their shelves are getting bare.

The food collection effort will take place throughout the month of May.

Meridian Median Radio Stations are collecting hot and cold cereal, with a goal of 500 boxes, as part of the effort.