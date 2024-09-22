Focusing on Falls

Falls are a leading cause of injuries among older adults. It’s no accident that the first day of fall also brings National Falls Prevention Awareness Day, and the week that includes that day is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

According to Kansas State University Research and Extension, falls are often preventable. Lisa Newman, Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent withthe Central Kansas Extension District says “by making simple changes to your home and lifestyle, you can significantly reduce your risk.”

Key Fall Prevention Tips from the National Council on Aging:

Home Safety Checklist-

Remove tripping hazards like loose rugs and cords.

Install grab bars in bathrooms and near stairs.

Improve lighting in hallways and stairways.

Remove tripping hazards like loose rugs and cords. Install grab bars in bathrooms and near stairs. Improve lighting in hallways and stairways. Medication Review –

Discuss potential side effects and interactions with your doctor.

o Consider using a medication organizer to stay on track.

Discuss potential side effects and interactions with your doctor. o Consider using a medication organizer to stay on track. Regular Exercise –

Strength training and balance exercises can improve your stability.

Consider joining a falls prevention class or program.

Strength training and balance exercises can improve your stability. Consider joining a falls prevention class or program. Vision Care –

Ensure your vision is up-to-date and corrected as needed.

Get regular eye exams.

Got a four-legged furry friend in your home? Studies have shown that pets, particularly dogs, can increase the risk of falling due to various factors. Here are some additional tips to help keep you and Fido safe.

Pet-Specific Fall Prevention Tips:

Keep walkways clear: Ensure pets don't obstruct your path and make sure their toys and supplies are stored outside of walkways.

Mind the paws: Watch where you step to avoid stepping on or tripping over yourpet.

Use nightlights: Make sure you can see your pet in dark areas to avoid unexpected encounters.

Address behavioral issues: If your pet has a habit of jumping on or knocking things over, address those behaviors with training.

Provide designated spaces: Create a safe and comfortable space for your pet to relax and play.

Falls are a serious health risk—but they can be prevented. For more information on how to stay injury free and independent, check out CDC’s My Mobility Plan at https://www.cdc.gov/older-adult-drivers/mymobility/index.html. Remember, it’s never too late to prioritize fall prevention.