Focus on Food: Two Community Listening Sessions

The Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT) invites the public to attend one of two upcoming community listening sessions aimed at completing a comprehensive assessment of the local food system. These sessions are open to all and will focus on gathering feedback about the full scope of Saline County’s food system — from growing and distributing food, to buying, preparing, and eating it.

The listening sessions build on the results of a countywide food survey conducted earlier this year, which collected insights from hundreds of residents. Now, FACT is inviting deeper conversation to better understand the stories behind the survey responses and gather input on community needs, gaps, and opportunities across the food system.

“Our food system is bigger than just access — it includes our farmers, food businesses, schools, healthcare providers, and families,” said Michelle Coats, Chair. “These sessions are about hearing from the people who live and work here, so we can support a healthier, more connected, and more resilient local food system.”

The two listening sessions will be held at the following times and locations:

August 20, 2025: 1:30 p.m. at the Salina Public Library’s Prescott Meeting Room, 301 W. Elm

August 20, 2025: 6:30 p.m. at Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush Street

Light refreshments will be provided, and all are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

Feedback from the sessions will be used to help shape a community-informed food action plan for Saline County, guiding future projects, partnerships, and funding efforts.

FACT is also actively seeking new members to join the team. If you’re passionate about food, health, and community—and want to help shape the future of Saline County’s food system—we’d love to hear from you! Complete the interest form here: https://forms.gle/mM1JSD1B2QXqcgCa9

This project is made possible through the generous support of the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Kansas Health Foundation.

The Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT) is a coalition of local organizations, businesses, and community members dedicated to improving food access and security in Saline County. FACT works collaboratively to identify food system challenges, support local food initiatives, and develop strategies that ensure all residents have access to healthy, affordable food. Through partnerships, advocacy, and community-driven solutions, FACT aims to strengthen the local food network, reduce food insecurity, and promote sustainable food practices across the county. For more information, visit www.eatwellsalinecounty.com or email the Saline County Food Action Community Team at [email protected]

The Salina Regional Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being in Salina and the surrounding region. Through grant funding, community partnerships, and strategic initiatives, the foundation supports programs that enhance healthcare access, promote wellness, and address social determinants of health, including food security. By investing in projects like the Saline County Food Assessment, the foundation is committed to building a healthier community where all residents have the resources they need to thrive. For more information about the Salina Regional Health Foundation, visit www.srhealthfoundation.com .

The Kansas Health Foundation is a philanthropy dedicated to improving the health of all Kansans. For more information about the Kansas Health Foundation, visit www.kansashealth.org.