Focus Groups Set for District’s Superintendent Search

Ten focus groups are scheduled to meet on October 29 to provide input about characteristics needed by a new superintendent to be successful at USD 305. The Board of Education will meet at 8:00 p.m. at the district office in the Schmidt Room to review results from focus group meetings.

Individuals invited to groups include Salina community members, parents, business leaders as well as USD 305 staff and students. The last meeting is open to the entire Salina community at Smoky Hill Education Service Center, 605 E. Crawford, starting at 5:15 p.m. If community members are unable to attend an online survey is posted at www.usd305.com until October 25.

The Board of Education selected Kansas Association of School Boards to assist their search that began in October and aims to announce a new district leader by the end of January 2019. Dr. James Hardy, current superintendent, has served the district on an interim basis since July 2017. He will continue to lead USD 305 throughout the entire 2018-19 school year.

Applications for superintendent are being accepted through January 3, 2019.

The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at this link.