FOCO Releases New NFL and College Football “Countdown to Kickoff” Bobbleheads

Somerset, NJ June 26th , 2020 – FOCO is excited to introduce a series of brand-new, collectible bobbleheads featuring several NFL and college football mascots counting down the days to the returns of their seasons.

Each of these Countdown to Kickoff Bobbleheads depicts a mascot posing in front of a backdrop of his team’s helmet. The front of each base includes an adjustable ticker that fans can use to countdown the days until their season begins. Each base also features a team-colored design with a miniature team logo display and “Countdown to Kickoff” text display on the front of the base, as well as a wordmark team name display on top of the base.

This series of Countdown to Kickoff Bobbleheads currently includes 10 iconic mascots – Rowdy (Dallas Cowboys), Poe (Baltimore Ravens), Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers), KC Wolf (Kansas City Chiefs), Pat Patriot (New England Patriots), Mike the Tiger (LSU Tigers), Brutus Buckeye (Ohio State Buckeyes), Big Al (Alabama Crimson Tide), The Tiger (Clemson Tigers), nand The Nittany Lion (Penn State Nittany Lions).

These bobbleheads are handcrafted to depict NFL and college football mascots that are staples of the football world. Each stands approximately eight inches tall, making these the ideal additions to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school. “Like football fans all across the country, we’re incredibly excited for the return of NFL and college football, which inspired us to create these limited edition bobbleheads,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “These bobbleheads are fun and unique, plus they’re evergreen – as soon as the upcoming season ends, fans can start counting down to kickoff once again, making these perfect for football fans now and for years to come,” Katz continued.

These Countdown to Kickoff Bobbleheads are just some of many collectable bobbles FOCO continues to release that depict superstars, mascots, memorable plays and iconic moments throughout the world of sports and entertainment.

These bobbleheads are available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website. These Countdown to Kickoff Bobbleheads are available for pre-order at this link now for $50.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in September.

About FOCO

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and nuniversities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics,Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.