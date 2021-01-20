Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 26 °

FOCO Releases Bobblehead of Mahomes & Hill

FOCO ReleaseJanuary 20, 2021

It takes two to make your TD celebration right!

Bring KC’s dynamic duo to your lineup with this Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs Piggyback Bobblehead.

This bobble is $70.00, ships no later than 3/15 & is limited to 220 pieces.

Order here

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Edge Browns to Advance to AFC Champion...

January 17, 2021 9:10 pm

Chiefs Sign Colquitt To Practice Squad

January 8, 2021 9:45 am

Chiefs Put Rookie DE On COVID-19

January 7, 2021 8:45 am

Chiefs Conditioning Coach Tests Positive For ...

January 6, 2021 8:44 am


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

3 New COVID Deaths, 176 New Cases

There are 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County and 176 new cases. According to the Saline Cou...

January 20, 2021 Comments

FOCO Releases Bobblehead of Mahomes...

Sports News

January 20, 2021

Kansas Launches New Vaccine Dashboa...

COVID-19 Top News

January 20, 2021

Royals Sign RHP Wade Davis to a Min...

Sports News

January 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KDA Offering Food Safety ...
January 20, 2021Comments
Salina South Thespians Pa...
January 20, 2021Comments
Missing Salina Teen ID...
January 20, 2021Comments
Saline County Making Vacc...
January 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices