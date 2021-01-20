FOCO Releases Bobblehead of Mahomes & Hill

It takes two to make your TD celebration right!
Bring KC’s dynamic duo to your lineup with this Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs Piggyback Bobblehead.
This bobble is $70.00, ships no later than 3/15 & is limited to 220 pieces.
It takes two to make your TD celebration right!
Bring KC’s dynamic duo to your lineup with this Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs Piggyback Bobblehead.
This bobble is $70.00, ships no later than 3/15 & is limited to 220 pieces.
Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.
January 17, 2021 9:10 pm
January 8, 2021 9:45 am
January 7, 2021 8:45 am
January 6, 2021 8:44 am
There are 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County and 176 new cases. According to the Saline Cou...
January 20, 2021 Comments
January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021