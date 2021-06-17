FOCO Release K-State’s Tyler Lockett Bobblehead

Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays.

Now you can celebrate that studliness seven days a week by adding this Tyler Lockett Kansas State Wildcats Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

Features

Portrays Lockett in an action pose wearing his college uniform so you don’t forget his roots

3-D college stadium backdrop for a little home field advantage

Field textured top of base

Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is

Handcrafted

Hand painted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 8 in.

Details