FOCO Release K-State’s Tyler Lockett Bobblehead

Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays.
Now you can celebrate that studliness seven days a week by adding this Tyler Lockett Kansas State Wildcats Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.
Features
- Portrays Lockett in an action pose wearing his college uniform so you don’t forget his roots
- 3-D college stadium backdrop for a little home field advantage
- Field textured top of base
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Measurements
- Height: Approximately 8 in.
Details
- NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!
- Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.
- Not a toy
- Individually numbered out of 144
- Officially licensed
- Imported