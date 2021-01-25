Salina, KS

FOCO Announces Our Kingdom Reigns T-Shirt

January 25, 2021

Be the king (or queen) of your kingdom by rocking this Kansas City Chiefs Our Kingdom Reigns T-Shirt!

  • All-over black design so you can rep the team in style
  • Team logo display, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
  • Thematic, team-colored Our Kingdom Reigns text display that will have you looking as impressive as a highlight reel play
  • Team-colored stadium display so you’ll feel right at home
  • Side seams for a relaxed, comfortable fit
  • Short sleeves so you can stay cool while you look cool

  • Material: 60% Combed Ringspun Cotton/40% Polyester
  • Officially licensed
  • Made in the USA

 

