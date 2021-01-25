FOCO Announces Our Kingdom Reigns T-Shirt

Be the king (or queen) of your kingdom by rocking this Kansas City Chiefs Our Kingdom Reigns T-Shirt!
Features
- All-over black design so you can rep the team in style
- Team logo display, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Thematic, team-colored Our Kingdom Reigns text display that will have you looking as impressive as a highlight reel play
- Team-colored stadium display so you’ll feel right at home
- Side seams for a relaxed, comfortable fit
- Short sleeves so you can stay cool while you look cool
Details
- Material: 60% Combed Ringspun Cotton/40% Polyester
- Officially licensed
- Made in the USA