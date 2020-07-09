Salina, KS

FOCO Announces New Mahomes Bobblehead

FOCO ReleaseJuly 9, 2020

Big news coming out of Kansas City this week with their franchise player and Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signing the largest contract in NFL history. The deal is for 10 years and worth a total of $503 million.

To celebrate that moment as a Chiefs fan, pick up some memorabilia that will show your true passion as a Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs fan with this Superbowl winning Patrick Mahomes bobblehead.

This is a pre-order item only and will ship no later than September 9, 2020.

Features

  • Portrays Mahomes posing with his dogs, Steel and Silver, who are SUCH good doggos
  • Steel and Silver wearing team-colored gear, because they love to rep the team
  • Football with team logo display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
  • Grass textured top of base
  • Leather-textured base with team logo accents and front name display so everyone knows who the faces of your franchise are
  • Handcrafted
  • Hand painted

Measurements

  • Height: Approximately 8 in.

Details

  • Not a toy
  • Individually numbered out of 2,020
  • Officially licensed
  • Imported

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

