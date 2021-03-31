Foam On the Range at Smoky Hill Museum

Prohibition and the Kansas connection will be the focus of the upcoming First Thursday presentation of the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

Dr. Isaias McCaffery will host a free Zoom event “Foam on the Range” April, 1 at 5:30pm to look at how Kansas was on the forefront of the temperance movement that eventually led to a nationwide prohibition of alcohol.

Dr. McCaffery tells KSAL News that although the Eighteenth Amendment gave rise to organized crime – and many pockets of society ignored the law, the cause did make a number of positive impacts.

Dr. Isaias J. McCaffery is a history professor at Independence Community College and is past president (and a present board member) of the Kansas Association of Historians.