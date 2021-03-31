Salina, KS

Foam On the Range at Smoky Hill Museum

Jeff GarretsonMarch 31, 2021

Prohibition and the Kansas connection will be the focus of the upcoming First Thursday presentation of the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

Dr. Isaias McCaffery will host a free Zoom event “Foam on the Range” April, 1 at 5:30pm to look at how Kansas was on the forefront of the temperance movement that eventually led to a nationwide prohibition of alcohol.

Dr. McCaffery tells KSAL News that although the Eighteenth Amendment gave rise to organized crime – and many pockets of society ignored the law, the cause did make a number of positive impacts.

 

The Smoky Hill Museum will host a free Zoom presentation, “Foam on the Range,” by Isaias J. McCaffery. This presentation will take place on Thursday, April 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go to foam-on-the-range </foam-on-the-range.html> and register to receive the link. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

Dr. Isaias J. McCaffery is a history professor at Independence Community College and is past president (and a present board member) of the Kansas Association of Historians.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

