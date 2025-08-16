“Flying Salina” Proving Popular

Passenger air service in and out of Salina, including the new Houston flights, continues to surpass expectations.

According to information from the Salina Airport Authority, passenger activity remained robust in July, with 3,333 enplanements. That’s a 72% increase over July 2024, and more than double the July 2023 total.

Year-to-date scheduled and charter enplanements reached 21,284, continuing to outperform previous years and highlighting sustained passenger growth across all routes.

July marked the third month of nonstop United Express service to Houston, which has maintained strong performance alongside Denver and Chicago. SkyWest Airlines carried a total of 6,428 passengers, boardings and deplanements combined, while continuing to meet operational benchmarks with 100% flight completion and improved on-time arrivals.

United Express daily nonstop flights out of Salina to Chicago, Denver, and Houston are operated by SkyWest. The Mitsubishi CRJ-200 regional jets are configured for 50 passengers.