Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 64 °

Flying High: Ell-Saline Cards Back in State Tournament

Pat StrathmanMay 20, 2021

In the final doubleheader of the regular season, Ell-Saline’s Raleigh Kramer reached a milestone. The junior pitcher logged her 100th strikeout of the 2021 campaign.

Nine days later, Kramer powered the Cardinals to their first state tournament appearance in six years.

The exceptional hurler scattered six hits in 14 innings of work and drove in three at the plate on four hits as Ell-Saline downed Republic County and Saline County rival Sacred Heart in a pair of 8-2 decisions Thursday at the Salina Softball Fields. Ell-Saline (20-3) will head to the Class 2-1A state tournament in Pratt for the first time since 2015.

Kramer and the Cardinals had the tough challenge of cooling off the Sacred Heart bats. Just before the regional championship, the Knights hammered second-seeded Ellis 15-4 in six innings, accumulating 18 hits in the win.

Ell-Saline’s defense struggled in the opening frame, allowing two runners to reach the bags on two errors. Kramer finished off the first with her second punch out. However, Sacred Heart pitcher Emilee Blythe would steal the show, striking out the first seven batters she faced.

With two down in the third, No. 9 hitter Lani Richards approached the plate. The sophomore drew a walk that would jumpstart the Cardinal offense in a game-changing frame. Sadie Bradley followed with a single and a stolen base, putting runners on second and third.

Reece Ditto stepped to the dish and tapped a pitch back to Blythe. Blythe came out of the circle and launched a throw over the head of Teghan Slagle, plating two for Ell-Saline. Kramer singled, setting up freshman Brin Hecker. The first baseman hit the ball to third. Emily DeMars made a wild throw, scoring two more. After the dust settled, Hecker was at third with Blythe walking back to the circle. Hecker sprinted home and scored, handing Ell-Saline a 5-0 advantage.

Sacred Heart’s best chance of retaliation was in the fourth. The Knights loaded the bases after hits by Emma Clouse and Maegan Torrey. Kramer forced a couple popups, but then walked in Sacred Heart’s first run. Kramer worked out of the jam in the at-bat versus Kelsie Gack, who suffered from tough-luck liners to Ell-Saline defenders.

Katherine Bergkamp trimmed the deficit to 6-2 in the fifth with a RBI double, but the Knights suffered from two more errors in the sixth, leading to two runs for the Cards to put the game out of reach.

Bergkamp had a monster day for he Knights, driving in five total runs on three hits. Blythe finished with 11 strikeouts inside the circle and had five hits at the plate, including two triples and a double. Gack cruised in the regional semis, giving up seven hits and striking out nine. Sacred Heart ends the campaign at 12-11.

Kramer held Republic County to just two hits and Sacred Heart to six with 15 combined strikeouts. At the plate, she went 4-for-7 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Regional Softball/Baseball Brackets

May 19, 2021 11:20 pm

2021 Boys Golf Regional Results

May 17, 2021 9:58 pm

HS Sports Digest – 5/14

May 15, 2021 12:28 am

HS Sports Digest – 5/11

May 11, 2021 10:56 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Flying High: Ell-Saline Cards Back ...

In the final doubleheader of the regular season, Ell-Saline's Raleigh Kramer reached a milestone. Th...

May 20, 2021 Comments

2021 Regional Track & Field Results

Sports News

May 20, 2021

Kansas Among Strong Field Revealed ...

Sports News

May 20, 2021

Street Eats & Beats Saturday i...

Kansas News

May 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Street Eats & Beats ...
May 20, 2021Comments
29 Year Sentence in Rape ...
May 20, 2021Comments
13th Most Wanted Arrest
May 20, 2021Comments
Tools Stolen from Trailer
May 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices