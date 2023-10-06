Fly Kansas Tour Landing in Salina

The 2023 Fly Kansas Air Tour lifted off Thursday for a three-day, 10-city celebration of Kansas aviation. The tour touches down in Salina on Friday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, over 50 pilots and corporate sponsors are registered to fly the Air Tour this year, visiting 10 communities across Kansas. The tour includes presentations related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as well as the new jobs and economic growth that aviation industries bring to rural Kansas communities. Highlights for this year include opportunities for students to learn from pilots, attend community events and view aircraft participating in the tour.

Stops include the following airports: