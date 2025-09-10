Fly Kansas Air Tour Landing in Salina

The Fly Kansas Air Tour is touching down in Salina again later this month, and organizers say this year’s stop will do more than thrill spectators with breathtaking aircraft. The Salina Airport Authority is partnering with K-State Salina, 1 Vision Aviation, the AIM Center of Excellence at SLN, the Salina Chamber of Commerce, Visit Salina, and the Greater Salina Community Foundation to bring pilots from across the state to Salina.

This annual event is a long-standing Kansas tradition, highlighting the state’s deep ties to the Aviation industry. Salina last hosted the event in 2023.

Visitors to the KS Air Tour stop can connect with hobbyist pilots from across the state, enjoy STEM stations with K-State students, talk with K-State Salina and AIM faculty, and discover how local training and education can lead to high-demand, high-paying careers in aviation.

“Being able to host the Fly KS Air Tour back in Salina for the 5th time is a great thing for our community. Aviation is the second largest industry in Kansas, and Salina is a large piece of that. We are thrilled to get to welcome pilots from all over to our home, to meet our students, and to experience an overnight stay in Salina.” said Pieter Miller, Salina Airport Authority Executive Director.

Among those programs featured in the STEM stations for local students are partners from both K-State Salina and the AIM Center of Excellence.

The AIM Center of Excellence offers state-of-the-art facilities, hands-on training, and a fast track to a career as a “pre-apprenticeship” of sorts, the first of its kind in Kansas. Graduates have an almost 100% placement rate after completing the six week course.

The Fly Kansas Air Tour stop in Salina is open to the public and family-friendly. Visitors are invited Friday, Sept. 26 from 1:00-3:30 via Hangar 600 at 2720 Arnold Court.

_ _ _

For more information about the event, see www.kansasairports.org.