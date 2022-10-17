Salina, KS

Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2022

Another community flu shot clinic is planned in Salina this week.

According to the Saline County Health Department, a flu shot clinic will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Saline County Health Department, located at 125 W. Elm in Salina.

Walk-in appointments are available for everyone six months and older. No high-dose vaccines are available for this clinic. Attendees should enter the building through the main doors on the north side. Please wear short sleeves.

Persons with the following health plans, who bring their cards, may be covered: BC/BS; Ambetter, United Healthcare, Aetna; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C; KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan); UMR.

Out-of-network/no insurance is also available and payable at the time of service.

