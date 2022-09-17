Flu Shot Clinic Planned

The Saline County Health Department is planning its annual Community Flu Shot Clinic. It will be Wednesday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 4H building in Salina.

Drive-thru vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in appointments are available for all ages. Please wear short sleeves and a mask when receiving your vaccination.

Persons with the following health plans, who bring their cards, may be covered: BC/BS; Ambetter, United Healthcare, Aetna; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C; KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan); UMR.

Out-of-network/no insurance is also available and payable at the time of service.