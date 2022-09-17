Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 69 °

Flu Shot Clinic Planned

Todd PittengerSeptember 17, 2022

The Saline County Health Department is planning its annual Community Flu Shot Clinic. It will be Wednesday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 4H building in Salina.

Drive-thru vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in appointments are available for all ages. Please wear short sleeves and a mask when receiving your vaccination.

Persons with the following health plans, who bring their cards, may be covered: BC/BS; Ambetter, United Healthcare, Aetna; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C; KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan); UMR.

Out-of-network/no insurance is also available and payable at the time of service.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Flu Shot Clinic Planned

The Saline County Health Department is planning its annual Community Flu Shot Clinic. It will be Wed...

September 17, 2022 Comments

Military Education Exhibit to Tour ...

Kansas News

September 17, 2022

South falls at Campus in high-scori...

Sports News

September 17, 2022

Coaches Corner (9-17-22)

Sports News

September 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flu Shot Clinic Planned
September 17, 2022Comments
Military Education Exhibi...
September 17, 2022Comments
Stolen Car Found
September 16, 2022Comments
Vehicle Thief Arrested
September 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra