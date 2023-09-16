Flu Shot Clinic Planned

The first public flu shot clinic of the season in Salina is scheduled.

The Saline County Health Department is scheduled to host the Annual Community Flu Shot Clinic on October 11 at the 4H Building, 900 Greeley Ave., in Salina from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This yearly program is part of the Health Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of the community, especially as flu season approaches.

What you need to know:

No Appointments Needed.

The clinic is open to walk-ins for individuals aged 6 months and up.

Drive-Thru Service is available for those aged 19 and older.

Vehicle entry is from the south near the waterpark entrance.

Dress Appropriately: Attendees are advised to wear short sleeves for convenience.

Insurance and Payment: Persons with health plans from BC/BS: Ambetter, United Healthcare, Aetna; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C; KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan); and UMR who bring their cards may have their shots covered. Those out of network or without insurance can pay at the time of service. Saline Stars: Additionally,

Saline Stars from the Choose Saline County app can be redeemed in place of cash for out-of-pocket payments.

For further inquiries or to determine the best flu shot for individual needs, the community is encouraged to contact the health department clinic at 785.826.6602.

_ _ _

Health Department Clinic