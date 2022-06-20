Salina, KS

Flower Nook Retirement Celebration Planned

Todd PittengerJune 20, 2022

Salina’s oldest flower shop will soon close its doors for the last time.

A retirement celebration is planned Tuesday morning for The Flower Nook located at 208 E. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina at 10:00 a.m.  Well-wishers will be gathering for this celebration to say farewell and thank you to Wayne and Peggy DeBey.

The Flower Nook has been providing comfort and beauty via floral services to people in town and nationwide since 1945. Wayne and Peggy DeBey have been the owners for over 35 years.
In addition to beautiful flowers, the Flower Nook also featured has over 2000 sq ft of regional artisan gifts.
Along with their floral services, the DeBeys were also known for their involvement in the community, especailly in downtown Salina.
The Flower Nook has created an artisan atmosphere where local artisans and collectors could showcase their various forms of creativity.

The doors to The Flower Nook will be closing for good on June 30th.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

