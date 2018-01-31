Flour Mill’s Truck Damaged

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case at a business.

Police say sometime between 7pm and 7:30pm on January 27, someone damaged a truck while trying to steal it from the lot at ADM Milling, located at 850 E. Pacific.

Police say the driver’s side door on a 2012 Ford F250 was damaged, as well as the ignition system after someone apparently tried to start the truck that is owned by the business.

Damage is estimated at over $500.

The company reported the crime to authorities on Tuesday.