Flour Mill’s Truck Damaged

KSAL StaffJanuary 31, 2018
Salina Police

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case at a business.

Police say sometime between 7pm and 7:30pm on January 27, someone damaged a truck while trying to steal it from the lot at ADM Milling, located at 850 E. Pacific.

Police say the driver’s side door on a 2012 Ford F250 was damaged, as well as the ignition system after someone apparently tried to start the truck that is owned by the business.

Damage is estimated at over $500.

The company reported the crime to authorities on Tuesday.

