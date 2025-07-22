Flooding Closes State Street at Lightville Road

Heavy rains have led to flooding and a road closure in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, water from Mulberry Creek has risen over the bridge and led to the closure of State Street at Lightville Road where water is flowing over the road. Deputies estimate the water is 12-to 18-inches deep over the road.

Deputies are at the scene and County Road and Bridge is closing the road to through traffic until the flooding recedes.

Mulberry Creek is expected to crest this afternoon.

Photos Courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office