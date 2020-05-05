Salina, KS

Flights Reduced at Salina Airport

Jeff GarretsonMay 5, 2020

What took a decade for airlines to rebuild following the Great Recession – has taken a little more than a month to choke out on the runway.

According to Tim Rogers Executive Director with Salina Airport Authority, air carriers around the nation have taken a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a 95% drop in passengers.

 

 

Following guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, have been reduced to one flight per day effectively immediately.

Rogers says once travelers are feeling safe again, friends and families will begin connecting and there are precautions being taken on all flights and in the terminals.

 

 

The one daily United Express flight will connect Salina area travelers to United Airline?s Denver International Airport hub. SkyWest will operate a single flight per day service through June 30, 2020.

“The reduction in schedule at the Salina Airport is an appropriate response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rogers said. “Daily passenger numbers have dropped to single digits and are not expected to increase until Summer,” he added.

The temporary flight schedule for Salina to Denver regional jet flights is:
Daily Flight Schedule
Salina, KS (SLN) – Denver, CO (DEN)
Departure Time – 9:13 AM
Flight No. 5072
Denver, CO (DEN) – Salina, KS (SLN)
Arrival Time – 9:41 PM
Flight No. 5053
M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal building hours are:
Monday – Friday
7:30 AM – 5:00 PM
8:45 PM – 10:45 PM
Saturday and Sunday
7:30 AM – 9:30 AM
8:45 PM – 10:45 PM
Airline ticket counter hours are:
Sunday-Saturday
7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

For schedule and ticketing information go to United.com

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

